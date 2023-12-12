Kitchen cabinets: Where luxury blends with functionality

While the kitchen is the heart of a home, the cabinets act as its backbone. When renovating a kitchen, the right cabinet features are essential to maximising the nooks and crannies of any kitchen space while keeping it pretty and functional.

From sleek and modern to rustic and charming, kitchen cupboards and drawers are not just storage spaces, but an opportunity to showcase your personality and style.

In kitchen design, the choice between dry and wet cabinets holds the key to a seamless culinary experience. Dry kitchen cabinets, ideal for storing non-perishables and cookware, keep the essentials organised and easily accessible.

On the other hand, wet kitchen cabinets cater to the messier side of cooking, accommodating sinks and plumbing for dishwashing and food preparation.

Striking a balance between these two types ensures a functional and efficient kitchen setup. Let's explore the diverse range of materials used in making kitchen cabinets and how they contribute to structural integrity and aesthetic appeal.

Materials that are functional and aesthetic

The framework, shelves and partitions of kitchen cabinets are generally crafted from sturdy materials such as thick engineering wood, Gorjon plywood, marine ply, PVC ply, barmatic board and teak wood. Even metals like stainless steel and aluminium are getting popular as well.

Gorjon plywood and marine ply have gained popularity in recent times due to their waterproof properties and exceptional durability.

To enhance the overall aesthetic, lacquer-finished edges provide a polished touch. The structural integrity of the cabinet is reinforced by employing robust thick engineering wood with coloured lamination for the backply and drawers.

The doors, a focal point of the cabinet, are made from thick HDF (High-Density Fibreboard) which is an engineered wood product made from compressed wood fibres, resin and wax.

Finishes for a better outlook

A wide array of finishes are used over these woods. These include acrylic, HPL (high-pressure lamination), docu, lacquer and so forth. This design choice not only enhances the visual appeal but also adds a touch of luxury to your kitchen space.

At present, acrylic finish and HPL Finish have become popular for their visual appeal and durability.

Acrylic sheets are made of polymer fibre and its finish is like a shiny coat of paint. It adds a glossy, mirror-like appearance that instantly enhances your kitchen's visual appeal. The seamless finish comes in a wide range of colours that won't fade over time. These sheets reflect light, making the kitchen feel brighter.

Cabinets with acrylic finish can be cleaned with mild soap and water. However, using harsh chemicals or ammonia can result in a yellow tint in the long run.

HPL sheets are made by pressing together layers of paper and plastic resins with the help of high-pressure machines. The top layer is printed with colours or decorative patterns and they are typically used on Gorjon plywood, marine ply and MDF Particle board. These imported sheets offer a longer lifespan. They are scratch, heat and water-resistant, making them perfect to use on kitchen cabinets.

Kitchen cabinets made with HPL sheets have a glossy finish, but it's less reflective and compared to acrylic, it is not as striking. They come in various designs, including wooden grain, solid colours, stone textures, matte, glossy and more.

While both acrylic and HPL sheets can be used for kitchen cabinets, acrylic cabinets are best suited for the top sections, as they are less resistant to wear and tear and reflect more light.

To choose between acrylic and HPL, consider your priorities. If you crave a glossy, visually striking kitchen, acrylic is the way to go. Its colours remain vibrant and glossy for a long time.

On the other hand, if durability is your primary concern, cabinets with HPL finish are your best bet. They are less likely to show wear and tear and they offer a variety of designs and patterns to choose from.

Some homeowners even opt for both materials, using acrylic for the upper cabinets and HPL for the lower ones, achieving a perfect blend of beauty and functionality.

Whether you prefer the rugged resilience of HPL, the chic allure of acrylic or the timeless sophistication of lacquer, these finishes promise to transform your kitchen into a stylish haven.

Edging options

The edges of kitchen cabinets play a crucial role in enhancing their beauty and appeal. Thoughtfully chosen edging materials contribute to the overall aesthetic by providing a finished and polished look.

For example, PVC edging not only adds durability and moisture resistance but also creates clean lines, elevating the visual appeal of the cabinets. Additionally, sleek materials like aluminium or stainless steel bring a modern touch, contributing to the contemporary charm of the kitchen.

For a budget-friendly option that does not compromise aesthetics, melamine or laminate edging is a good option and is available in an array of colours and patterns. Currently, the aluminium profile edging is popular.

The aluminium profile edging provides a durable and resilient finish, elevating the overall aesthetics while simultaneously contributing to the longevity and robustness of the kitchen cabinets.

Countertop

The countertop stands as a pivotal element in kitchen design, offering not just utility but also intrinsic value. Marble, granite or artificial stone are commonly used for this crucial surface. It represents the most utilised area in a kitchen, serving as a multifunctional space for meal preparation, dining and various daily activities.

Notably, the use of artificial stones has gained widespread preference due to their stain-free nature, heat resistance and prolonged durability. Opting for such materials not only ensures a visually appealing kitchen but also adds long-term value by combining practicality with enduring aesthetics.

Glass in kitchen cabinets

The use of glass in kitchen cabinets adds a touch of sophistication and modernity to the space. This material allows homeowners to showcase their dinnerware, creating a visually appealing display. Glass cabinets can be clear or frosted, offering options for either flaunting or concealing the cabinet contents. Additionally, glass allows for the penetration of light, making the kitchen feel more open and spacious.

One of the advantages of using glass is its versatility. It can be combined with other materials, such as wood or metal, to create a customised and unique design. While glass cabinets are aesthetically pleasing, they may require more maintenance to keep them free from fingerprints and smudges.

Aluminium in kitchen cabinets

Aluminium is another material that has gained popularity in modern kitchen cabinet design. Its lightweight and durable, aluminium cabinets are resistant to rust and corrosion, making them suitable for a kitchen environment. The sleek and contemporary appearance of aluminium cabinets contributes to a minimalist and industrial aesthetic.

The versatility of aluminium extends to its ability to be moulded into various shapes and sizes, allowing for creative and customised designs. Additionally, aluminium cabinets are often chosen for their ease of cleaning and low maintenance requirements. The material's resistance to moisture and humidity further enhances its suitability for kitchen use.

Stainless steel in commercial kitchen cabinets

In the realm of commercial kitchens, stainless steel has become the material of choice for cabinets. Stainless steel meets the rigorous demands of a commercial cooking environment due to its durability, corrosive resistance and ability to withstand high temperatures. Its non-porous surface makes it easy to clean and maintain, which is crucial for hygiene in busy kitchens.

The reflective surface of stainless steel enhances the overall brightness of the kitchen, promoting a clean and efficient workspace. The material's ability to resist stains and retain its appearance over time makes it an excellent investment for commercial kitchens with high traffic and heavy use.

Modern features

Functionality is a key aspect of kitchen cabinets. More than just a storage solution, this kitchen cabinet is a design statement. Its versatility allows it to complement various kitchen styles, adapting effortlessly to modern or classic aesthetics.

Let's explore some exceptional features of modern kitchen cabinets that provide the ultimate functionality with enhanced productivity.

Trash pull out: A visible trash can is a clear indicator of an outdated kitchen. A concealed waste basket is a crucial element in every kitchen design, in other words, the first 'must-have' cabinet.

Corner storage: Not every kitchen incorporates them but when employed effectively, corners can serve as highly efficient storage spaces. Corner storage surpasses the efficiency of blind corner cabinets by maximising the available space in the corner.

Vertical dividers: Vertical dividers prove extremely helpful for organising a variety of large, flat items such as cutting boards, cookie sheets, muffin tins, platters, baking pans and large lids. These units are often adjustable, enabling you to reconfigure the dividers for optimal efficiency.

Vertical dividers are commonly positioned in the upper section of tall cabinetry, such as oven cabinets, pantries or the upper portion of refrigerators.

Spice pull-out: Spices are essential in the kitchen. As our spice collection grows, it's hard to find what we need in a wall cabinet. The Spice Pull-out solves this by making spices easy to find and reach.

Integrated cabinet light: Serving as a versatile station for preparing drinks or serving appetisers and snacks, the integrated cabinet light enhances the open kitchen's wall of cabinetry with a pleasing ambient glow, creating a focal point when illuminated at night.

Soft-close drawer glides and hinges: Quality soft-close drawer glides and hinges are essential for smooth and silent movement in kitchen cabinetry. This noiseless functionality adds a sense of ease and satisfaction in daily use.

Modern kitchen cabinets are a fusion of durability, functionality and aesthetics. It represents a modern approach to kitchen design, offering a sophisticated addition to your culinary space without compromising the functionality.

In our country, many companies offer kitchen cabinet solutions, and 'Designage' is one that stands out. They provide a wide range of customisation options at affordable prices. Hatil is also making a mark in this field.

Shanta Lifestyle takes things up a notch by offering unique and top-notch kitchen cabinet solutions from well-known brands worldwide. If you're in search of an exceptionally luxurious kitchen cabinet, Shanta Life Style is one of the best choices. Now companies show their dedication to quality by offering service warranties that can last up to five years or more.