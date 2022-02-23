Guardian Life Insurance launches Automated Claim Processing System 

Corporates

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:37 pm

Related News

Guardian Life Insurance launches Automated Claim Processing System 

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 05:37 pm
Guardian Life Insurance launches Automated Claim Processing System 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) has adopted a secure digital solution for end-to-end claims settlement Automated Claim Processing System (ACPS) for the very first time in Bangladesh. 

It will enable customers to receive their claims payout from the comfort of their homes, reads a press release. 

With the advent of ACPS, the 100% paperless facility, the average claim processing time can be reduced by 50%. 

The Claims department is now able to settle claims through this channel within five business days, and specific Covid-19 claims can be settled in only three days.

For the time being, the Corporate and EasyLife Customers of Guardian Life Insurance will be able to submit life and medical insurance claims, including hospitalisation and death, through ACPS anytime from anywhere.

To provide errorless and fast service, specific parameters have already been set to the portal through which the inserted claims get filtered and sent to further processing. 

After evaluating the claims, the company will pay its customers via online payment channels, including banks.

Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

6h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

6h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

6h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

53m | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

58m | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

58m | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused