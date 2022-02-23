Guardian Life Insurance launches Automated Claim Processing System 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited (GLIL) has adopted a secure digital solution for end-to-end claims settlement Automated Claim Processing System (ACPS) for the very first time in Bangladesh.

It will enable customers to receive their claims payout from the comfort of their homes, reads a press release.

With the advent of ACPS, the 100% paperless facility, the average claim processing time can be reduced by 50%.

The Claims department is now able to settle claims through this channel within five business days, and specific Covid-19 claims can be settled in only three days.

For the time being, the Corporate and EasyLife Customers of Guardian Life Insurance will be able to submit life and medical insurance claims, including hospitalisation and death, through ACPS anytime from anywhere.

To provide errorless and fast service, specific parameters have already been set to the portal through which the inserted claims get filtered and sent to further processing.

After evaluating the claims, the company will pay its customers via online payment channels, including banks.