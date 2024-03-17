GTCL celebrates 104th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Gas Transmission Company Limited (GTCL) celebrated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 104th birth anniversary and National Children's Day 2024 with due dignity on 17 March. 

GTCL Head Office was decorated with appropriate banners and festoons on the day. 

At dawn, the national flag was hoisted at GTCL head office and regional offices and at 9:00am.

General managers, deputy general managers, GTCL officers and representatives led by. Shahnewaz Parvez, managing director of the company laid wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at the company's head office. 

Later, the officials laid wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed at Petrobangla. 

On the occasion of the day, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the head office. 

The managing director of the company gave a speech in the discussion meeting and a special prayer was organised afterward. 

Apart from this, the managing director announced the auspicious opening of the painting competition on 'Bangabandhu's 7th March speech and the beginning of the liberation war' and 'Bangabandhu and the victory of 71' for the children of the officials and employees working in GTCL. 

Prizes were distributed among the winners of the competition. 

At the end of the day, iftar was arranged for underprivileged children.

