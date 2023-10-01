Grand opening of the mega showroom in Savar by Minister-MyOne Group

The mega showroom of the local electronics company Minister-MyOne Group was launched at Yunus Ali Tower, located on the west side of Bilash Cinema Hall on Savar Bazar Road, said a press release.

State Minister of Disaster Management and Relief, Dr. Enamur Rahman MP, inaugurated the showroom as the chief guest at the opening ceremony. The ceremony was presided over by Executive Director of Minister-MyOne Group, Md. Shamsuddoha Shemul.

Special guests at the ceremony included Panel Mayor and Ward No. 2 Councillor of Savar Municipality, Nazrul Islam Manik Molla. The opening ceremony was also attended by the company's showroom department director Md. Rafiqul Islam Liton, senior company officials, local businessmen and political leaders, media workers and distinguished dignitaries.

"I wish the Minister Group all the best. May this company go much further, increase production, create more employment, and advance in exports. I pray to Allah Almighty for this. May this showroom be safe, and the business of the showroom be safe," the Honourable Minister Dr. Enamur Rahman MP said in his speech,

Executive Director of Minister-MyOne Group, Md. Shamsuddoha Shemul said in his speech, "Minister-Myone Group is manufacturing world-class electronics products in the country in line with the developed world. We are delivering these products to the people of Bangladesh at affordable prices. We are working tirelessly to deliver our products to every corner of the country. In continuation of this, we have come forward with a new look and a larger scale in front of the people of Savar with the commitment to provide the highest service through local products. I hope that we will be able to meet the needs of all levels of customers in Savar. We hope to export our products abroad soon after meeting the demand of the country."