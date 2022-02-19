Grameenphone receives People Award at Telenor Global Awards

Grameenphone has been presented with the "People Award" at the latest Telenor Global Awards event.

The ceremony took place at the Telenor Global Forum at Fornebu, Oslo – Global Head Quarter of Telenor Group, reads a press release.

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman received the honour virtually on behalf of the organisation.



Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People & Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group, declared the winner at the event, congratulating Grameenphone for being a business unit filled with hardworking and passionate people.



Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO of Grameenphone, said, "2021 has been a remarkable year for all of us at Grameenphone in addressing customers extraordinary needs for valuable connectivity due to COVID and bringing delight through our services for them. We sincerely believe the best way to create more value for our customers in the 4IR era is to have a future-ready organisation with the right people, skills, capabilities, culture, and leadership - keeping safety and wellness at the core. We are truly humbled that our pursuit for achieving excellence, dedication and efforts have been recognised by Telenor; all of our leaders and employees have achieved it together."

The criteria for the People Award measured areas that are core to the organisation's people strategy, categorised in three buckets – firstly, learning culture and upskilling; secondly, safety and wellbeing; and lastly, employee engagement and organisation modernisation.

Through rigorous reviewing of various qualitative and quantitative parameters of all the business units in these three dimensions, Grameenphone was declared the winner.

