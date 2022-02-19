Grameenphone receives People Award at Telenor Global Awards

Corporates

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:31 pm

Related News

Grameenphone receives People Award at Telenor Global Awards

TBS Report
19 February, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 06:31 pm
Grameenphone receives People Award at Telenor Global Awards

Grameenphone has been presented with the "People Award" at the latest Telenor Global Awards event. 

The ceremony took place at the Telenor Global Forum at Fornebu, Oslo – Global Head Quarter of Telenor Group, reads a press release. 

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman received the honour virtually on behalf of the organisation.
  
Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People & Sustainability Officer, Telenor Group, declared the winner at the event, congratulating Grameenphone for being a business unit filled with hardworking and passionate people.
 
Syed Tanvir Husain, CHRO of Grameenphone, said, "2021 has been a remarkable year for all of us at Grameenphone in addressing customers extraordinary needs for valuable connectivity due to COVID and bringing delight through our services for them. We sincerely believe the best way to create more value for our customers in the 4IR era is to have a future-ready organisation with the right people, skills, capabilities, culture, and leadership - keeping safety and wellness at the core. We are truly humbled that our pursuit for achieving excellence, dedication and efforts have been recognised by Telenor; all of our leaders and employees have achieved it together."

The criteria for the People Award measured areas that are core to the organisation's people strategy, categorised in three buckets – firstly, learning culture and upskilling; secondly, safety and wellbeing; and lastly, employee engagement and organisation modernisation. 

Through rigorous reviewing of various qualitative and quantitative parameters of all the business units in these three dimensions, Grameenphone was declared the winner.
 

Grameenphone / Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boxes of the Covid-19 treatment pill Paxlovid. Photo: Reuters

New Covid pills are needed as much as ever

4h | Panorama
Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

8h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Realme launched two new 5G phones

Realme launched two new 5G phones

1h | Videos
Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

Meteorologist surprised by on-air proposal

1h | Videos
28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

28,000 Saudi women apply for train driver jobs

1h | Videos
Abandoned cities in the world

Abandoned cities in the world

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again