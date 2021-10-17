Grameenphone offers to win official Bangladesh cricket team jersey replica

Corporates

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 10:39 am

With the Cricket World Cup 2021 knocking at the door, Grameenphone is hyping up the fans and followers through an exciting official jersey (replica) campaign.

Under this campaign, Grameenphone users can recharge Tk207 using the MyGP app or the Grameenphone website and win a replica of the official jersey of the Bangladesh national cricket team!

Besides participating in the campaign competition, customers will also enjoy 335 mins talk time for 30 days upon recharging Tk 207. The competition will run on 14 – 17 October. Within this period, Grameenphone shall reward the first customer every minute from 10am to 10pm who recharges the specific amount.

The name of the winner shall be announced by Grameenphone within 72 hours after the campaign closure, followed by the delivery of the prized jerseys within 15 working days.

The receivers of the recharge will be considered as the winners, and they shall receive an SMS confirmation of their rewards, with a link to provide necessary information for the delivery of the prize. This is mandatory for the completion of the delivery, which will be free of cost. For more information, please visit https://mygp.li/WCjersey.   

