Grameenphone launches 'Meet & Greet' service to enhance air travel experience for GP Star customers

Grameenphone launches &#039;Meet &amp; Greet&#039; service to enhance air travel experience for GP Star customers

As a part of its unwavering commitment to prioritise customer satisfaction, Grameenphone has recently introduced a complimentary 'Meet & Greet' service at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, enhancing the travel experience exclusively for its loyal GPStar Platinum Plus customers.

Starting from 16 May, GPStar Platinum Plus customers can look forward to a seamless experience at the airport while travelling to and from Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

Meet & greet agent at the airport will warmly greet them, offer expert navigation across the airport, assist with personalised requirements like airport entry, luggage collection, security screening, helping with boarding card and check-in formalities, from arrival to immigration, and help make exit through the designated terminals – ensuring a memorable trip for the GPStars every single time. 

GPStar Platinum Plus customers can enjoy hassle-free, convenient, and comfortable travelling experience with airport Meet & Greet service.

Farha Naz Zaman, head of Marketing & Premium Segment of Grameenphone, said, "This is the first time we have introduced airport Meet & Greet service. This comes in line with our vision to provide premium services to our most loyal customers. 

"We hope this exceptional privilege will set a milestone in the telco industry and enhance the airport experience by offering them a much-needed peace of mind right before their journey."

Grameenphone remains keen to deliver the highest level of convenience to its customers. The introduction of the Meet & Greet service is one of the many initiatives that reflect Grameenphone's commitment to ensuring a superior customer experience for its GPStar members. 

The service can only be requested through a dedicated relationship manager and is only applicable for international travel. For any inquiries or assistance, customers are requested to contact their dedicated relationship manager or call 121. 

Customers can also use Grameenphone's flagship smartphone application MyGP to view their GPStar status and avail desired services from a wide and lucrative catalogue.

