GP launches 'Alo' to empower Bangladesh with IoT Solutions

17 December, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone grandly launches "alo" by Grameenphone on 17 Dec 2023. Alo is an IoT application and ecosystem that will revolutionize the way we envisage our dream of a smart Bangladesh by 2041. One single platform enables the customers to proceed one step forward to the future. 

From smart home to smart vehicles, Alo will be 8 solutions in the first phase, comprising of tracking solutions and smart home and office solutions: Vehicle Tracker, Vehicle Tracker OBD, Vehicle Tracker Pro, Detector, Remote Switch, Remote Socket, Gas Detector and Smoke Detector, reads a press release.

This will surely help the country to become a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by exploring new technologies. Not just that, Alo will automate every possible part of a customer's life and provide a gateway to a connected, secure, and efficient future.

Being a telco market leader in Bangladesh, GP has always explored the latest technology and provided the best solutions to their subscribers. Modernization and innovation are some of the focus areas to which GP always gives priority. The purpose synchronizes with the goal of the government of Bangladesh's Smart Bangladesh initiative is to create a more intelligent, sustainable, and technologically equipped Bangladesh as a nation.

Alo will be a single platform for all the sectors where innovation, modernization and automation are required. In the future Alo aims to bring light to every aspect of customer life in terms of process automation, industrial automation, agricultural revolution and many more. 

 

