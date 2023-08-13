GP customers to get roaming services at Dhaka airport

13 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 06:00 pm

GP customers to get roaming services at Dhaka airport

13 August, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 06:00 pm
GP customers to get roaming services at Dhaka airport

As part of its commitment to uplifting customer experience and convenience, Grameenphone has always come up with innovative and time-befitting solutions. This time, the tech enabler has introduced a state-of-the-art service kiosk at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to make international roaming-related services more accessible to the customers while conveying relevant information prioritizing customers' needs till the last available touchpoint. 

To this end, a launching event for the opening of this kiosk was held at the departure lounge of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, reads a press release. 

From Grameenphone, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer; Dr Asif Naimur Rashid, chief business officer and Aulad Hossain, head of Sales and Customer Management were present at the inauguration ceremony. 

The inauguration of the service kiosk is a part of Grameenphone's customer-first approach that enables Smart citizens in Smart Bangladesh. While empowering customers riding on the power of technology, Grameenphone has developed this international roaming kiosk so that customers can get last minute access and activate international roaming and avail of any other service related to international roaming before flying to another destination. With a design-wise advanced outlook, this kiosk will ensure convenience for customers leaving the country. 

International roaming as a service is something that Grameenphone is continuously working on and the customer journey has been further made convenient for our customers through this kiosk. This initiative is a reflection of Grameenphone's commitment to building a safe digital ecosystem that enables participation for all. 

From now onwards, all customers can get any of the roaming-related services easily from this kiosk. To give customers more freedom and convenience, there will be service assistants to assist the outgoing customers with queries and support to make their journey hassle-free while connected. Customers can enjoy services ranging from roaming service activation, pack purchase, and service troubleshooting.

"We are thrilled to present our first new service kiosk at the departure lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, which reflects our commitment to always taking a "customer first", approach, ensuring our customers are getting accessible and time-befitting digital services for a refreshing experience while they are traveling abroad," said, Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO, Grameenphone. 

"This state-of-the-art service kiosk is designed to cater to the connectivity and digital services needs of our Grameenphone customers who are international travelers. As the connectivity partner, we are taking all the necessary initiatives beyond a traditional telecommunication service provider to contribute actively to achieving the Smart Bangladesh vision, as we believe the time is now to act. Thus, we introduced this last leg service kiosk so our customers can enjoy convenience whenever needed."

The kiosk went into operation immediately after the inauguration. Any outgoing passenger (Grameenphone customers) can now avail of roaming activation service from this kiosk. Roaming as a service has also been introduced in MyGP and now customers can avail this service anytime.  

