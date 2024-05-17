Grameenphone pledges to empower society by bringing more people under digital connectivity

Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecommunications service provider, loved by more than 83 million customers, pledges its commitment to furthering digital connectivity on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024.

With the theme 'Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development', Grameenphone reaffirms its dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring inclusive access to telecommunications and information technologies across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

On this significant day, Grameenphone reflects on its ongoing efforts to empower communities through connectivity, bridging geographical and social gaps to foster a more digitally inclusive society. Through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, Grameenphone continues to extend its network reach, enhance service quality, and introduce affordable solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone Yasir Azman expressed his thoughts on the occasion, stating, "At Grameenphone, we believe in the transformative power of connectivity to drive positive change and foster inclusive growth. As we commemorate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, we reaffirm our commitment to connecting more people across Bangladesh, empowering them with the tools and opportunities that digital technology offers. Keeping customers at the heart of everything we do, together with our stakeholders, we will continue to innovate and collaborate to build 'Smart Bangladesh' and a more digitally inclusive future for all."

As the most loved and trusted telecommunications brand of the country, Grameenphone remains steadfast in its mission to leverage technology for the betterment of society, driving digital inclusion and creating meaningful impact in the lives of millions.