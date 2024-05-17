Grameenphone pledges to empower society by bringing more people under digital connectivity

Corporates

Press Release
17 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 10:05 pm

Related News

Grameenphone pledges to empower society by bringing more people under digital connectivity

Press Release
17 May, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 10:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, Bangladesh's leading telecommunications service provider, loved by more than 83 million customers, pledges its commitment to furthering digital connectivity on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024.

With the theme 'Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development', Grameenphone reaffirms its dedication to bridging the digital divide and ensuring inclusive access to telecommunications and information technologies across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

On this significant day, Grameenphone reflects on its ongoing efforts to empower communities through connectivity, bridging geographical and social gaps to foster a more digitally inclusive society. Through innovative initiatives and strategic partnerships, Grameenphone continues to extend its network reach, enhance service quality, and introduce affordable solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone Yasir Azman expressed his thoughts on the occasion, stating, "At Grameenphone, we believe in the transformative power of connectivity to drive positive change and foster inclusive growth. As we commemorate World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, we reaffirm our commitment to connecting more people across Bangladesh, empowering them with the tools and opportunities that digital technology offers. Keeping customers at the heart of everything we do, together with our stakeholders, we will continue to innovate and collaborate to build 'Smart Bangladesh' and a more digitally inclusive future for all."

As the most loved and trusted telecommunications brand of the country, Grameenphone remains steadfast in its mission to leverage technology for the betterment of society, driving digital inclusion and creating meaningful impact in the lives of millions.

digital connectivity / Grameenphone / Society

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

11h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

13h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

13h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

5h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

23h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

1d | Videos