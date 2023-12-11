Global Climate Conference COP28: Press conference advocates for just transition in South Asia

As world leaders convene at COP-28 to confront the urgent challenges of climate change, a press conference titled "Just Transition in South Asia: Role of the Big Economies" will take place on December 11, 2023, in Dubai, UAE. This event aims to emphasize the critical need for tangible actions and commitments by major economies to facilitate a fair and equitable transition in South Asia.

Key Points:

Global South's Call for Action: The global south urges decisive actions to limit excessive emissions and achieve the 1.5-degree goal by 2050, aligning with the Paris Agreement.

Climate Vulnerability in South Asia: South Asian nations, including Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, rank among the top 10 most vulnerable countries to climate change, grappling with adverse impacts and economic crises.

Renewable Energy Challenges: South Asian countries face hurdles in decarbonizing their energy sector while meeting the basic need for electricity. The demand for renewable energy clashes with economic challenges, notably in Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge (GREEP): 123 countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Maldives, signed the GREEP, aiming to triple global renewable energy targets. Concerns arise about its adequacy in meeting the growing electricity demand.

Technology Transfer and Finance: South Asian countries call on major economies to transfer modern technologies and provide financial support to achieve renewable energy targets, condemning 'Climate Colonialism.'

Environmental and Human Rights Concerns: Large-scale renewable energy projects owned by corporations take precedence over community-owned decentralized systems, raising environmental and human rights issues, including the displacement of indigenous communities.

False Solutions: Opposition to false solutions like hydrogen, ammonia, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies, emphasizing the need for proven, affordable, and sustainable renewable energy alternatives.

Demands: