BSEC suspends block trading of Race-managed mutual funds

Stocks

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:30 am

Related News

BSEC suspends block trading of Race-managed mutual funds

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 11:30 am
BSEC suspends block trading of Race-managed mutual funds

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has prohibited any block market transactions of the units of ten mutual funds managed by asset manager Race.

The restriction, which took effect today (June 9), will remain in place until further notice, announced the stock exchanges.

The affected closed-end mutual funds are EBL First MF, Trust Bank First, IFIC Bank First, First Janata Bank MF, Popular Life First, PHP First, EBL NRB MF, AB Bank First, Exim Bank First, and First Bangladesh Fixed Income Fund.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Block market transactions occur at prices within a range of 10% higher or lower than the regular market price, beyond the regular trading screen, with a minimum transaction value of Tk5 lakh.

This mechanism facilitates large transactions at pre-agreed prices without disrupting the regular market.

 

 

Top News

BSEC / block market / mutual funds / Mutual fund industry

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Palestinian flag flies as the ruins of houses, which were destroyed by Israeli air strikes during the Israeli-Palestinian fighting, are seen, in Gaza Strip, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The financial destruction of Palestine

1h | Panorama
The thread work may take several weeks or months depending on the details of the design, as well as on how many people are working on that kantha at a time. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The exquisite Nakshi Kantha industry of Jamalpur

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Can this budget deliver on its promises?

2d | Panorama
Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

Govt's reliance on bank borrowing to put pressure on private sector credit, say business leaders

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

Mirkadim’s white cows: Old Dhaka dwellers’ first choice

1h | Videos
Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

Fuel oil prices will be lower throughout the year

2h | Videos
What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

What about the social safety net of Bangaladesh?

16h | Videos
Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

Did India’s farmers collapsed Modi’s BJP?

13h | Videos