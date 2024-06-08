Gas supply to remain off for 3hrs in parts of Dhaka tomorrow

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 09:41 pm

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Gas supply will remain suspended in different areas of the capital for 3 hours (from 10:00am to 1:00pm) on Sunday (9 June) for emergency works in the pipeline.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain off include Mugda, Manda, Maniknagar, Bashabo, Shahjahanpur, Gopibag and surrounding areas.

There may be low gas pressure in the surrounding areas during that time, said a Titas press release issued today (8 June).

Titas Gas authority sincerely apologised for the temporary inconvenience to the esteemed customers.

Titus is regularly working on gas pipeline renovation, requiring occasional shutdowns of gas supply to different areas.

 

