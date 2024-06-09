In the land of the pharaohs

Among all the ancient civilisations, the Egyptian civilisation is one of the oldest. It cradles in the bank of the River Nile which flows through eleven countries in Africa before meeting the Mediterranean Sea. It is the longest river in Africa.

Egyptian civilisation was formed in 3000 BCE. Despite the region being under many different rulers like Alexander the Great, the Romans and then the Muslim rulers, the country remained enigmatic to the world with its pyramids, hieroglyphics, ancient burial grounds of kings and queens and the vast deserts.

I was fortunate enough to visit the country in 2020 just before Covid-19 pandemic began. It was early January when I arrived in Cairo. The weather was very cold.

The pyramids of Giza were our first destination the next morning. These were made by the three pharaohs named Khufu, Menkaure and Khafre as symbols of power in Ancient Egypt and they were the burial places for the pharaohs.

I still recall the moment of awe as I reached the plateau of Giza when all the three pyramids came into view. It was one thing to see these pyramids in pictures and a completely different feeling to see them in front of your own eyes.

Nothing could be compared with the real-life experience of seeing them in person. The Pyramid of Khufu was built in 2600 BC, and it took 27 years to build it. The moment I stood in front of it, I was dwarfed by the single cube of stone that was at the base of the 450-metre-tall triangular structure.

The magnanimity of the pyramids, standing tall for thousands of years, demanded my admiration. And not knowing what to do really, I tried to climb the stones!

But my guide Fatima, who was an Egyptologist, forbade me to do so. She said it was the resting place of the world's most powerful king and that one should not disrespect or dishonour him in any way, even in death.

So, after taking some photos, I visited the nearby Solar Boat Museum (Khufu ship) where they showcased a 144 metre long cedar boat. It is said that this boat was used for the funeral rites of the pharaohs. The boat was a magnificent work of art itself.

The same night, I travelled to Luxor by a fast train that had sleeping coaches. Luxor is 559 km away from Cairo and it took around 9 hours to reach by train.

The town was built in 1400 BCE and it is situated on the east bank of River Nile. It is another major tourist attraction of Egypt as the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of Queens were there.

I had to use the toilet in the middle of the night and when I came back, all the compartment doors looked exactly the same! I simply could not remember my cabin number. I tried to open some of the doors and to my great embarrassment, woke up a few passengers.

Anyway, in the early morning I went to the Temple of Luxor which was in Upper Egypt. It was totally empty as most people were still sleeping.

Luxor was a burial ground for the kings and pharaohs. The Egyptian kings and pharaohs are divided in as many as 33 dynasties. Each dynasty has a series of rulers who shared a common origin. This place is also located on the site of ancient Thebes, the pharaohs' capital at the height of their power.

There were two temples, the Luxor Temple and a mile north to it, the Karnak Temple. The royal tombs of the Valley of the Kings and the Valley of the Queens are on the river's west bank.

It is ironic that the pharaohs built these burial places so that no one would disturb them after their death and yet, thousands of visitors come here every day.

Karnak Temple had a series of headless statues. Most statues in Egypt had no head or were missing noses. Even the colossal Ramesis II had its nose missing.

Ramses IX was the eighth pharaoh of the 20th dynasty. He reigned for 18 years and was buried in the Valley of Kings.

Sadly, his tomb is empty as everything was stolen. But the hieroglyphics in his tomb were beautifully done. These are copied and printed on the papyrus which are sold across the country.

After visiting Luxor, I went back to Cairo for the rest of my visit and went to a beautiful Alabaster Mosque also known as The Mehmet Ali Mosque- one of five best mosques in Egypt.

It is located inside the Citadel of Saladin that was built in 1176 AD as a fort to protect the country from the Crusaders. The name 'Alabaster' comes from the rock of the same name which was used to build the mosque's exterior. This soft rock is white, translucent and shiny.

Inside the mosque, there is a chandelier with 365 light bulbs which was presented by the French Government in exchange for an obelisk. My guide was not very happy about it, she said, "What is a chandelier in comparison to an obelisk?"

The same night, I went to see the sound and light show in the desert. It was the best light show of my life where I saw all three pyramids in different coloured lights and got to know a lot about the lives of the ancient kings and queens. The stories were narrated by an animated sphinx.

I was wrapped in warm clothes yet I felt I should have brought more shawls etc. I covered my nose with my scarf as I was unable to feel it after about five minutes. It went numb with cold.

I saw some people had wrapped themselves in hotel blankets, I wished someone had advised me to do the same.

The last day of my trip included a cruise at the River Nile. It was an amazing experience as I read and heard so much about the 'Neel Nod'. Nod is the masculine form of nodi, both of which mean river in Bangla. It is said the rivers which do not have any tributaries are nods.

The water of the river truly seemed to be blue or neel in colour. I had a sumptuous meal on board while enjoying Egyptian belly dance and music.

Needless to say, the trip to the land of the pharaohs was truly unforgettable.