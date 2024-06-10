Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

Among the boxes launched by Kaleidoscope Creations, The Business Standard reviewed two standout selections, for him and for her

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

After graduating from the University of Toronto, Danisha Islam joined her family business as a marketing and branding specialist. While working on the annual corporate gift boxes for the company, she was quickly disappointed with the curated gifts scene in the city.

"We reached out to many vendors and all of them offered the same average-quality products. There was nothing exciting about the packaging either," Danisha said.

The disappointment accelerated during Danisha's wedding, where she struggled to make quality wedding dalas from local vendors. This frustration became the catalyst for her entrepreneurial journey.

In 2023, Danisha launched Kaleidoscope Creations, a business dedicated to producing high-quality, curated gift boxes crafted from local and sustainable materials. 

"Curated gift boxes always make a difference, as they follow a cohesive theme. Every product is thoughtfully selected to ensure harmony, creating an appealing and unified presentation where nothing feels out of place," she added.

Among the boxes launched by Kaleidoscope Creations, The Business Standard reviewed two standout selections, for him and for her.

Specialty Box 1 - For Him

This gift set is presented in Kaleidoscope Creations' signature black cover. Inside, you'll find a wooden comb, a pocket square, a multi-functional knife, a gift voucher from the renowned salon Truefitt and Hill, a humidifier, and a thermal bottle. The gift voucher entitles the recipient to a complimentary service at Truefitt and Hill. Each item in the box is thoughtfully curated in hues of black and blue, ensuring a sophisticated and cohesive presentation.

Price: Tk4,500

Specialty Box 2 - For Her

This box from Kaleidoscope Creations features an open packaging style, similar to a traditional wedding dala. The box contains a selection of skincare and wellness products, all in sober shades of pastel. Inside, you'll find a pink Gua Sha, a matching pink hair massager, a soap from Bath & Body Works, a sample-size sunscreen from La Roche-Posay, a Bioaqua Honey Moisturising Mask, and a wooden coaster engraved with the word "Queen." The box also includes artificial roses, which can be replaced with fresh flowers upon request.

Price: Tk3,000
 

