Cop severely injured from shots fired by another cop in Dhaka's Gulshan

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:10 am

Cop severely injured from shots fired by another cop in Dhaka's Gulshan

The incident took place in front of the Palestine embassy in the Gulshan diplomatic area

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 01:10 am
Policemen surrounding the crime scene at the capital&#039;s Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS
Policemen surrounding the crime scene at the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

A policeman was severely injured from shots fired by another policeman in the capital's Gulshan area on Saturday (8 June) night.

The incident took place in front of the Palestine embassy in the Gulshan diplomatic area, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Diplomatic Security division's Assistant Commissioner Arif Sarker told The Business Standard.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

More to follow...

