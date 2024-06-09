Cop severely injured from shots fired by another cop in Dhaka's Gulshan

Policemen surrounding the crime scene at the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

A policeman was severely injured from shots fired by another policeman in the capital's Gulshan area on Saturday (8 June) night.

The incident took place in front of the Palestine embassy in the Gulshan diplomatic area, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Diplomatic Security division's Assistant Commissioner Arif Sarker told The Business Standard.

The identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

