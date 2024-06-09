Banks to operate from 10am to 6pm after Eid holidays

Banking

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 07:58 pm

Banks will remain open from 10am to 6pm after the Eid holidays, the Bangladesh Bank (BB) said in a new directive. 

At the same time, bank transaction hours have been fixed from 10am to 4pm.

The new timings will come into effect from 19 June, said the central bank circular issued today (9 June).

At present, the office hours at banks are from 10am to 5pm. 

On 3 June, the government has decided to run all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous offices from 9am to 5pm. The new office hours will come into effect after the Eid-ul-Adha holidays.

