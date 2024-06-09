Constable Kawsar fired 38 rounds of bullet to kill fellow cop: Police report

Policemen surrounding the crime scene in the capital's Gulshan area on 9 June. Photo: TBS

Constable Kawsar Ali, 41, fired 38 rounds from two magazines with a submachine gun, killing his colleague Constable Md Monirul on the spot, according to the incident report of police.

When one magazine of Kawsar's weapon, a Taurus SMT submachine gun, emptied while firing, he loaded another magazine and continued firing, said Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam.

"He [Kawsar] had two magazines. Each magazine holds 30 rounds. After one magazine was exhausted, another magazine was loaded into the weapon and eight rounds were fired. Twenty-two rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the second magazine," the OC said.

The incident took place outside the guardroom on the north side of the Palestinian Embassy in the capital's Gulshan diplomatic area around 11:45pm yesterday (8 June).

A cyclist and a driver of the Japanese Embassy were also injured in the incident.

Police later detained Kawsar and took him to Gulshan Police Station.

The weapon used in this incident is manufactured by Brazilian company Taurus Arms. About 12 years ago, police started using this weapon.

Such weapons are not usually seen in the hands of policemen in normal duties, but modern and automatic weapons are provided to the police for the security duties in diplomatic areas, the OC said.

"The deceased Monirul had a Chinese rifle. It was not used. That means he did not attempt or get a chance to fire back," Mazharul added.

Constable Kawsar Ahmed has been stationed at the police box in front of Palestine Embassy in Baridhara for one year and 10 months and Constable Monirul Islam for three and a half months.