Around 2,500 illegal gas connections in Munshiganj industries disconnected today: Titas

Approximately 2,500 illegal gas connections in industries of Munshiganj have been disconnected today, the state-owned Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company has said.

"The operation will continue for two more days to ensure the disconnection of all illegal connections," said Titas Meghnaghat Region Manager Engineer Md Muniruzzaman.

Titas said it will resume gas supply to industries in Munshiganj's Gazaria once all the illegal connections in the area are disconnected.

A dozen factories in Gazaria have been without gas supply for over a month. Titas took this step in an attempt to sever illegal household connections.

Following a TBS report titled "Titas Gas' misstep throws Munshiganj industries out of production", the state-owned company cut off illegal gas connections in Bausia and middle Bausia areas of Gazaria, stretching over 12 kilometres, on Monday (10 June).

The Titas official went on to say, "Gas connections will resume after all illegal connections are cut off."

The illegal gas connection pipes were removed through a mobile court conducted by the district administration magistrate.

Workers from the closed industries, along with Titas officials, participated in the removal of these lines during the drive.

Mobile court drives will be conducted in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday to clear the remaining illegal connections.

On 28 April, without any prior notice, Titas stopped gas supply in the main line from Gazaria to Daudkandi Bridge.

The abrupt halt, which Titas said was in a bid to reduce systems loss in Gazaria, has placed 10,000 to 12,000 workers in a precarious situation regarding their salaries and bonuses ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, the workers said.

Legitimate residential customers are also not receiving gas due to the abrupt stoppage.

Gas-dependent companies have completely halted production, while one or two firms have managed to maintain partial production using electricity as an alternative method.

According to Titas sources, the overall systems loss of Titas was 5.28% in the last fiscal year, but in the Gazaria region, it exceeded 40%.

Titas Meghnaghat Region Manager Engineer Md Muniruzzaman told The Business Standard, "The main gas line was closed to eliminate illegal connections, which outnumber valid connections."

He explained, "There are around 2,500 legitimate customers in this region, while illegal connections exceed 15,000. We are currently prioritising the restoration of service to legitimate customers."