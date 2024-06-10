Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

In a tent near Khan Younis in Gaza, students sit cross-legged on the sand for classes, describes a Reuters report on May 14. Two sisters connect online from Cairo to a school in the West Bank. A professor in Germany assists Palestinian students in linking up with European universities. For them, it is the only way to receive higher education.

For over 130 days, intense Israeli airstrikes on the besieged Gaza Strip have destroyed schools and classrooms, displaced or killed teachers, and disrupted the education of hundreds of thousands of children. Universities, too, have faced severe damage.

Determined to ensure students do not lose their educational opportunities due to the Israeli bombardments, Palestinian embassies in various countries are seeking scholarships for their students.

Many universities, especially in Muslim countries like Pakistan, Syria, Iran, are offering scholarships for Palestinian students in the crisis. In one such instance, in January, the University of Lahore offered 5,000 free scholarships, fellowships, and short training programs for Palestinian students in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Photo: Collected

Bangladesh is also stepping up in the cause and it can become an education hub for Palestinian students, to provide some of them with interrupted education. Outside of the 84 Palestinian students (80 male and four female) studying here, another 300 are slated to arrive at various stages of their university education, thanks to the efforts of the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka and a higher education consultancy firm named Excels Consultancy.

At least nine Bangladeshi universities have offered to provide these students with scholarships.

A good destination for education

Most of the Palestinian youth in Bangladesh are studying medicine and engineering.

Photo: Courtesy

"When my family members died in Palestine, my teachers, hallmates, and classmates offered genuine condolence and support—mentally and academically; they helped me grieve and overcome it," shared Ibrahim S Kishko, an MBBS student at Dhaka Medical College who came to Dhaka from Gaza in 2021.

"Some even offered financial help or any kind of help I needed. This country felt like a second home with everyone's love and support. Everyone is friendly here," said Ibrahim.

Isaaq Namoura is a third-year student at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College. "The country has been nothing but good and generous to me. I made some great Bangladeshi friends," he said.

Isaaq acts as a representative of the Palestinian student body in Bangladesh. Although there is no formal student union here, he remains in direct contact with the Embassy of Palestine. Isaaq also led rallies in Bangladesh in support of Palestine.

"I am touched by the love Bangladeshi people show for us and our country. Bangladesh is a safe and peaceful country for education, and the people here are very nice and welcoming."

"The Palestinian friends I have here appreciate the environment in Bangladesh. So, it is a great opportunity for Palestinian students to come to this country where they will be welcomed wholeheartedly," he added.

Another student, Mohammed Abu Eyada, however, needed a while to get a hang of things.

"I came around the Covid-19 pandemic, when quarantine was still in place. Everything was unfamiliar to me, making me feel alone at the beginning," Mohammed Abu Eyada shared.

A ruined building stands at the Islamic University of Gaza (IUG), which was destroyed during Israel's military offensive, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza. Photo: Reuters

Eyada is studying Computer Science Engineering in a private university of Bangladesh. Due to quarantine, language barriers, an unfamiliar education system and online classes, it was difficult for him to adapt and move around in the beginning . "But as time went on, I adjusted to it."

Nonetheless, for someone who appreciates good food, Bangladesh has been a blessing. "The food here is diverse and delicious. 'Kichuri' is one of my favourites," he added. He also appreciates the natural beauty of the country. "I have visited some really nice places here, such as Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Saint Martin's Island. They were wonderful sites to visit."

"Bangladesh surely was a major culture shock in the beginning, but despite the odds I faced, I'm grateful for this country for providing me with hospitality and wisdom." These Palestinian students also appreciate that many Bangladeshi universities offer scholarships for students like them.

Excels Consultancy to the rescue

Dayee Abdullah (left) and Sher A Naser Khan (right) of Excels Consultancy with the Palestinian ambassador to Dhaka, Yusef Ramadan (centre) Photo: Courtesy.

Excels Consultancy, established by two barrister friends Sher A Naser Khan and Dayee Abdullah, facilitates students from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Malaysia in obtaining higher education in the UK, USA, Canada, and Australia.

They are however now in discussions with several private universities in Bangladesh for the placement of incoming Palestinian students. The firm is playing a crucial role in facilitating communication between universities and the embassy.

"During our discussions with several universities, most universities expressed keen interest in accepting and admitting students, but said they will not be able to provide accommodation for the students," said Sher A Naser Khan, Managing Partner of Excels Consultancy.

"Consequently, we are reaching out to other universities that have accommodation facilities available. For example, Enam Medical College and Hospital have agreed to provide accommodations for female students," he added.

"Our students, especially female students, badly need such help," said Isaaq.

"Some Palestinian students have completed partial medical studies in their home country, so they can now transfer their credits to Enam Medical College. Those who are willing to start from the beginning are also welcome on our campus," said Shams Md Enam, Director of Enam Medical College and Hospital, Savar.

"Since we have girls' accommodation for other foreign students, the female students can easily fit in here with us," he added.

Excels Consultancy will handle all paperwork and communications between students and universities, ensuring their placement. "Given the Embassy's challenge in managing around 300 students, we have volunteered to help the Embassy with all the paperwork" said Dayee Abdullah, Managing Partner of Excels Consultancy.

"Since it is challenging for us to find potential institutions and place all these students once they arrive in Bangladesh, Excels Consultancy stepped in to assist us," said Ziad M. H. Hamad, Deputy Head of Mission at the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka, said, "We have directly spoken to a few universities and got promises for fully funded scholarships for our students. "

Photo: Courtesy

The Palestinian Embassy is targeting scholarships for around 300 Palestinian students. So far, nine institutions have promised scholarships, including Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University, Daffodil International University, Enam Medical College Hospital, International Islamic University Chittagong, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), University of Asia Pacific (UAP), North South University and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology (AUST).

Dhaka University announced that at least 20 Palestinian students will receive scholarships and residential facilities for undergraduate and postgraduate courses each year, with priority given to female students.

Jahangirnagar University will provide undergraduate scholarships with accommodation starting the next academic year.

The Palestinian ambassador to Dhaka, Yusef Ramadan, praised Bangladesh for aiding the education of Palestinian students amid Israel's ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

"The Palestinians need support from the Muslim World. The children and students of Palestine, who are being killed by the occupiers, need someone to support and sponsor them to help keep their narrative alive," he said.