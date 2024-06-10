Capturing your adventures on the go

The world is a whirlwind of action, and capturing it all requires a camera that can keep up. Whether you're a seasoned adventurer, a weekend warrior, or simply someone who wants to document life's thrilling moments, an action camera is an indispensable tool. But with so many options available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming.

TBS has highlighted the top action cameras in the market right now, focusing on features, performance, and value for money. From capturing breathtaking mountain vistas to documenting adrenaline-pumping stunts, we'll guide you towards the perfect camera to capture your next adventure.

GoPro HERO9

The GoPro HERO9 is a game-changer for anyone who wants to capture life's adventures in stunning detail. This little camera packs a punch, boasting a 20MP sensor that delivers breathtaking 5K video and crystal-clear photos. The touch-screen interface is incredibly intuitive, making navigating menus and adjusting settings a breeze.

Photo: Collected

But the real magic lies in the HERO9's versatility. With its waterproof design, you can take it from mountaintops to underwater depths without a worry. The HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation is simply phenomenal, delivering silky-smooth footage even in the most chaotic situations.

And let's not forget the incredible features like HindSight, which captures footage before you even press record, and TimeWarp 3.0, which transforms your footage into time-lapses.

The GoPro HERO9 Black is more than just a camera; it's a gateway to capturing unforgettable moments in a way that's both powerful and accessible.

Price: Tk 31,500

Where to buy: Tech Land

Startech

The DJI Osmo Action 3

The DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo can be an exciting option for action enthusiasts! This little powerhouse really stands out with its stunning 4K video capabilities and impressive stabilisation. The new magnetic mounting system is a dream come true, allowing for quick and easy setup on any surface.

The Action 3 delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth, professional-looking results. The intuitive touchscreen interface makes navigation a breeze, while the extended battery life ensures you can capture every moment without worry.

Photo: Collected

The Adventure Combo package is a steal, offering a range of accessories that enhance your experience. The waterproof case, magnetic base, and extended selfie stick are just a few of the goodies included. If you're looking for an action camera that can keep up with your adventurous spirit, the DJI Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo is the perfect companion.

Price: Tk 43,000

Where to buy: Startech

Ryans

Insta360 X3

The Insta360 X3 is more than just an action camera – it's a gateway to immersive storytelling. This tiny powerhouse packs a punch, capturing breathtaking 5.7K 360° footage that makes you feel like you're right there in the action.

But what truly sets this camera apart is its versatility. The X3's intuitive app allows you to reframe shots after filming, letting you create cinematic masterpieces even if your framing wasn't perfect. It's like having a personal director in your pocket! And with its waterproof design, you can take the X3 on any adventure, from underwater dives to dusty desert trails.

Photo: Collected

The X3 is more than just a camera. It's a cinematic adventure companion that empowers you to tell your stories in an immersive and engaging way. So, grab your X3, hit the road, and start creating your own cinematic masterpiece!

Price: Tk 51,500

Where to buy: Tech Land

Startech