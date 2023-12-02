Freshers reception and farewell ceremony of Department of Population of Sciences, University of Dhaka was held with utmost enthusiasm and glamour

Students of Department of Population Sciences, DU. Photo: Courtesy/Sakib
Students of Department of Population Sciences, DU. Photo: Courtesy/Sakib

The twelfth batch freshman reception of the 2022-23 session and the farewell ceremony of the 7th batch of 2017-18 session was held in the Department of Population Sciences, University of Dhaka.

This freshers' and farewell reception was arranged in Professor Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium on 30 November. In this program, Professor Dr Zia Rahman, Honourable dean faculty of social sciences, University of Dhaka adorned the chair of chief guest and Professor Dr AKM Nurun Nabi, the founding chair of this department and vice chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur. This program was presided over by Dr Rabiul Haque, the current chair of this department. 

Moreover, this program was filled with the speeches of distinguished professors and honourable guests. Professor Dr Abu Hasanat Md Kishowar Hossian emphasised on building morals, and values and improved decision-making power for current students and graduates.

The honourable chief guest remembered the glory of Dhaka University and the contribution of its students in our liberation war 1971.

The departing graduates went back to their past days, retrospected their spellbinding memories, and expressed their boundless emotion for this department. Finally, it was terminated through a day-long cultural program.

The Department of Population Sciences at the University of Dhaka was established in 1997. The department was created in collaboration with UNFPA. The department's goal was to develop a cadre of trained individuals for the nation.

In recent years, the multidisciplinary approach to population sciences has gained more and more significance. Bangladesh has received international attention for its achievements in a number of population-related programs.

 

