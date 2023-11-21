Celebration of 53 rd Management Day by the Department of Management, University of Dhaka

53rd Management Day of the Department of Management, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka was held on November 19, 2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 pm in the Teachers-Students Centre (TSC) Auditorium, University of Dhaka. Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Honourable Vice-Chancellor, University of Dhaka, was the Chief guest in the presence of 1,100 students of the department.

The special guest was Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, Dean, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, and the Guest of Honor was Khondoker Ataur Rahman, Former Managing Director & CEO, Palli Sanchay Bank Ltd. Prof Ali Akkas, Director of MPHRM and Prof Dr Mohammad Thoufiqul Islam, Director & Coordinator of the EMBA Program were also present in the programme.

The programme was presided by Prof Dr Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman, Department of Management, University of Dhaka. Teachers from the Department of Management and other departments of the Faculties were also present to celebrate the Day. The programme was celebrated with various cultural and recreational activities.

Respected Vice-Chancellor appreciated the contribution of the Department of Management in human resource development as one of the oldest departments of the University of Dhaka.

Almost 50,000 students have graduated from this department and are working as leaders, managers, executives, entrepreneurs and high level administrators at various levels of the business and other fields.

The Department is continuing its journey with the vision to stand out as the premier centre for management education in the Asian region.