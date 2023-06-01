EWU welcomes freshers in Summer Semester 2023

Education

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:39 pm

Related News

EWU welcomes freshers in Summer Semester 2023

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 05:39 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The orientation programme for the newly-admitted students for the Summer Semester 2023 of East West University (EWU) was held in the EWU campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Thursday (1 June).

More than 1,400 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester.

EWU arranged an orientation programme to welcome the new students, reads a press release. 

The objective of the programme was to introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations of the institution.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The programme was attended by Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser, EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, Prof Dr M Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice-chancellor, and deans of the university.

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU campus and encouraged them to try to be future leaders and worthy citizens of the country.

They also urged the newly-admitted students to make the best use of university resources like clubs, libraries, and research laboratories.

A large number of students, faculty members and guardians were present at the ceremony.

Corporates

East West University (EWU) / freshers orientation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

43m | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

1h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

23h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

Assassination plan for Queen Elizabeth revealed by the FBI

7h | TBS Stories
Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

1d | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

1d | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria