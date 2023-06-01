EWU welcomes freshers in Summer Semester 2023

The orientation programme for the newly-admitted students for the Summer Semester 2023 of East West University (EWU) was held in the EWU campus, Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Thursday (1 June).

More than 1,400 students were admitted to graduate and undergraduate programmes in 14 different departments this semester.

EWU arranged an orientation programme to welcome the new students, reads a press release.

The objective of the programme was to introduce them to university facilities, faculty members, the academic system and the rules and regulations of the institution.

The programme was attended by Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, chief adviser, EWU and former governor of Bangladesh Bank; Prof Dr MM Shahidul Hassan, vice-chancellor, Prof Dr M Ziaulhaq Mamun, pro-vice-chancellor, and deans of the university.

Speakers welcomed the freshers to the EWU campus and encouraged them to try to be future leaders and worthy citizens of the country.

They also urged the newly-admitted students to make the best use of university resources like clubs, libraries, and research laboratories.

A large number of students, faculty members and guardians were present at the ceremony.