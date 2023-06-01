ULAB hold Freshers' Orientation for Summer 2023

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:56 pm

ULAB hold Freshers' Orientation for Summer 2023

Press Release
01 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2023, 07:56 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently organised an orientation programme for the freshers of the Summer 2023 semester at its Research building auditorium at Dhanmondi, reads a press release.

In two different sessions, Sahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Shikho, and Sabah Saleheen Azim, trustee, Teach for Bangladesh and banker were present respectively as chief guests.

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Sahir Chowdhury presented the concept of Liberal Arts education and its importance to the new students whereas Sabah Azim shared her journey throughout different phases of her life and how she has become who she is now to inspire the students to always pursue learning at every opportunity and in every form.

In his welcome speech, Prof Imran Rahman, vice-chancellor of ULAB referred to different clubs and co-curricular activities of ULAB. 

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

After the formal segment, ULAB Shangskriti Shangshad presented a cultural session.

 

