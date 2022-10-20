foodpanda sponsored Bangladesh team at Street Child World Cup

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 08:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Online food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda sponsored Euros 5000 for Local Education and Economic Development Organisation (LEEDO) team representing Bangladesh at the Street Child World Cup 2022 in Doha.

A Jersey Handover Ceremony was held at foodpanda Headquarters recently, said a press release.

The Street Child World Cup Doha 2022 started from 8-15 October and brought the underprivileged children from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

This is the the fourth Street Child football World Cup, following successes in South Africa (2010) Brazil (2014) and Russia (2018). SCWC 2022 will give the deprived children across the globe the chance to represent their countries.

"From a very early age, I have enjoyed sports myself. It brings the world together regardless of background, gender or social disparities. I personally loved meeting and interacting with the girls, and I was genuinely touched by how, despite all their challenges, these girls are so positive and full of life," said Ambareen Reza, managing director and co-founder of foodpanda Bangladesh Limited.

The team captain, Jesmin Akhter said, "We are proud to be representing Bangladesh at SCWC 2022, Doha. It is indeed very thrilling to be a part of an international event, and wearing the Bangladesh jersey and walking into a playing field gives us power, as if our nation is right there to cheer for us."

According to the media release, LEEDO has been operating as a non-profit, voluntary organisation since 2000. They aim to address the needs of the growing number of vulnerable street children in Bangladesh providing them with shelter, food and education. 

