Fire service celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, children's day

Fire service celebrates Bangabandhu&#039;s birth anniversary, children&#039;s day

The Fire Service and Civil Defense have celebrated the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.

Various programs were initiated on the morning of 17 March, reads a press release.

Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, the director-general of the Fire Service and Civil Defense, along with directors and officers at all levels, participated in different activities.

With the sunrise, national and departmental flags were hoisted at all the divisional offices, training complexes, district offices, and fire stations.

At 10am, under the leadership of the Secretary of the Safety Services Department, the director-general and directors paid their respects at the portrait of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, established at the old central jail in Dhaka.

They then participated in prayers dedicated to the Father of the Nation and all martyrs.

At 11am, to celebrate National Children's Day, a documentary on the Father of the Nation and a digital book exhibition of writings about him were organised at the headquarters conference room.

Following this, storytelling and poetry reading competitions were held among children and adolescents in three groups.

As part of the pre-scheduled programs for National Children's Day, from the evening of 16 March, speeches and documentaries of the Father of the Nation, as well as pictures of him with children, were displayed on the Fire Service's own website and Facebook page.

Mosques across the country organised prayer ceremonies for the Father of the Nation in the late afternoon.

