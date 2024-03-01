Five-member probe committee formed over Bailey Road fire

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters has formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire incident in a commercial at Bailey Road that left at least 45 dead on Thursday (29 February) night.

The committee will be headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (operation and maintenance), Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director, FSCD Dhaka Division, has been made member secretary of the committee.

The other three members are the deputy assistant director of the zone concerned, senior station officer and warehouse inspector.

The fire at the building housing multiple restaurants, including Kacchi Bhai, broke out at around 9:50pm Thursday.

A total of 13 units of fire service brought the fire under control at around 11:50pm with the help of police and RAB teams. The reason for the fire is yet to be identified.