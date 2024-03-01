Five-member probe committee formed over Bailey Road fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 03:03 am

Related News

Five-member probe committee formed over Bailey Road fire

The committee will be headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (operation and maintenance), Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

TBS Report
01 March, 2024, 03:00 am
Last modified: 01 March, 2024, 03:03 am
Photo: Jahir Rayhan
Photo: Jahir Rayhan

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters has formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire incident in a commercial at Bailey Road that left at least 45 dead on Thursday (29 February) night.

The committee will be headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury, director (operation and maintenance), Department of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Md Saleh Uddin, deputy director, FSCD Dhaka Division, has been made member secretary of the committee.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other three members are the deputy assistant director of the zone concerned, senior station officer and warehouse inspector.

The fire at the building housing multiple restaurants, including Kacchi Bhai, broke out at around 9:50pm Thursday.

A total of 13 units of fire service brought the fire under control at around 11:50pm with the help of police and RAB teams. The reason for the fire is yet to be identified.

Top News

Fire Service and Civil Defence / Bangladesh / bailey road fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

15h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

8h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Trump is unstoppable

Trump is unstoppable

5h | Videos
Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

7h | Videos
What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

What position did the Turkish-Arab countries take against the Israeli occupation?

5h | Videos
BPL 2024 stats

BPL 2024 stats

6h | Videos