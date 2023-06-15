The future of food storage: 5 things to consider when buying a smart refrigerator

15 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2023, 03:09 pm

The future of food storage: 5 things to consider when buying a smart refrigerator

If you're considering upgrading to a smart refrigerator, here are five essential factors to keep in mind before making your purchase

Photo: TBS
Our homes are becoming smarter and more connected than ever. One such innovation revolutionising our kitchens is the smart refrigerator. These cutting-edge appliances offer a range of features that can transform the way we store and manage our food. If you're considering upgrading to a smart refrigerator, here are five essential factors to keep in mind before making your purchase.

Network and App Integration:

When buying a smart fridge, it's significant to check its network choices and app integration capabilities. Most smart coolers can connect to your home's Wi-Fi network, permitting you to get to its highlights remotely. Seek for models that offer a committed smartphone app, empowering you to monitor the content of your fridge, check expiration dates, and even create shopping lists.  Ensure that the refrigerator is compatible with popular smart home systems like Alexa or Google Assistant for seamless integration with other devices.

Advanced Monitoring and Maintenance:

One of the key advantages of a smart fridge is its capacity to identify its inside conditions and alarm you in case of any issues. Hunt for models that give real-time notices for temperature variances, control blackouts, or when it's time to alter channels. Some smart fridges even employ artificial intelligence algorithms to predict maintenance needs and potential problems before they arise. By staying proactive, you can save money on repairs and ensure your food stays fresh.

Energy Efficiency:

Smart refrigerators are not only technologically advanced but also designed to be energy-efficient. Look for models that are ENERGY STAR certified, as they consume less electricity without compromising performance. Additionally, some smart fridges are equipped with sensors that optimise temperature settings based on usage patterns and outside weather conditions. This feature can help lower your energy bills and reduce your environmental footprint.

Smart features for ensuring convenience:

Make sure to explore the range of smart features offered by different models. From touchscreens and built-in cameras to voice commands and formula integration, these comforts can upgrade your cooking and grocery shopping experiences. Consider what highlights adjust together with your way of life and cooking habits. For instance, a cooler with a built-in screen that permits you to look for recipes or stream cooking videos can be an important expansion to your kitchen.

Storage capacity and layout: 

Lastly, don't forget to assess the storage capacity and layout of the smart refrigerator. Consider your family's size, eating habits, and the types of food you typically store. Look for adjustable shelves, ample door storage, and dedicated compartments for fruits, vegetables, and meats. Some smart fridges even offer flexible storage options that can be customised to suit your needs. Make sure the refrigerator's dimensions fit your kitchen space as well.

Contributing in a smart fridge can revolutionise the way you store, oversee, and interact with your food. But the above factors should be considered before you make the final decisions. It's good news that now homegrown brands like Walton have refrigerators equipped with features run by artificial intelligence. Besides those, Transcom and Samsung both have a huge list of options to choose from.

