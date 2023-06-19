Orion Home Appliance hands over smart TVs to 22 scratch-card winners

Orion Home Appliance Limited has handed over prizes to 22 participants, who have won smart TVs through scratch-cards after buying the company's refrigerators.

The company ran a scratch-card offer termed "Ichche Puron" following the sale of refrigerators.

The winners were picked from different districts across the country. The prizes were handed over at an event held on Monday at the Orion Group's head office.

Photo: Courtesy

Orion Home Appliance Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim was present at the event, where Bangladesh National Cricket Team player Taskin Ahmed attended as chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy

Among others, Orion Home Appliance Executive Director Sabbir Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer Abu Tariq Zia Chowdhury also attended the event.

Sabbir Ahmed said, "Orion Home Appliance started the electronics business in July 2021. The business has become popular across the country within a short time. We are trying to reach people across the country with good and quality products."

Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director, said, "At present, home appliances are the fastest growing business in the country. We are producing refrigerators and TVs locally which we could not even think of before. We are very happy to start the journey of producing electronic products with others."

Taskin Ahmed said he hopes to see Orion Home Appliance become a number-one company in future.