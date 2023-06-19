Orion Home Appliance hands over smart TVs to 22 scratch-card winners

Corporates

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:02 pm

Related News

Orion Home Appliance hands over smart TVs to 22 scratch-card winners

TBS Report
19 June, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 10:02 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Home Appliance Limited has handed over prizes to 22 participants, who have won smart TVs through scratch-cards after buying the company's refrigerators.

The company ran a scratch-card offer termed "Ichche Puron" following the sale of refrigerators.

The winners were picked from different districts across the country. The prizes were handed over at an event held on Monday at the Orion Group's head office.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Orion Home Appliance Managing Director Salman Obaidul Karim was present at the event, where Bangladesh National Cricket Team player Taskin Ahmed attended as chief guest.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Among others, Orion Home Appliance Executive Director Sabbir Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer Abu Tariq Zia Chowdhury also attended the event.

Sabbir Ahmed said, "Orion Home Appliance started the electronics business in July 2021. The business has become popular across the country within a short time. We are trying to reach people across the country with good and quality products."

Salman Obaidul Karim, managing director, said, "At present, home appliances are the fastest growing business in the country. We are producing refrigerators and TVs locally which we could not even think of before. We are very happy to start the journey of producing electronic products with others."

Taskin Ahmed said he hopes to see Orion Home Appliance become a number-one company in future.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Top News

Orion Home Appliance / winner / TV / refrigerator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline