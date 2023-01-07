Fair Electronics receives President’s Industrial Development Award

Fair Electronics Limited has been awarded the President's Industrial Development Award in a grand ceremony in Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday (5 January).

Director of Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan received the award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, reads a press release.

Industries Minister distributed the awards on behalf of President Md Abdul Hamid.

Fair Electronics Limited achieved the first position in the Hi-Tech industry category.

This award was given for making significant contributions to the economy of the country including setting up industries in the private sector, producing goods, creating employment and increasing national income.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin were present on the occasion as special guests. Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana presided over the ceremony.

20 industrial companies received the award in six categories.