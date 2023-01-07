Fair Electronics receives President’s Industrial Development Award

Corporates

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 03:51 pm

Related News

Fair Electronics receives President’s Industrial Development Award

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 03:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fair Electronics Limited has been awarded the President's Industrial Development Award in a grand ceremony in Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Thursday (5 January).

Director of Fair Group Mutassim Daiaan received the award from Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, reads a press release.

Industries Minister distributed the awards on behalf of President Md Abdul Hamid.

Fair Electronics Limited achieved the first position in the Hi-Tech industry category.

This award was given for making significant contributions to the economy of the country including setting up industries in the private sector, producing goods, creating employment and increasing national income.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and FBCCI President Md Jasim Uddin were present on the occasion as special guests. Secretary of the Ministry of Industries Zakia Sultana presided over the ceremony.

20 industrial companies received the award in six categories.

President’s industrial development award / Fair Electronics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

4h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

6h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

1h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

2h | TBS Insight
Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals