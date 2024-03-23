Fair Electronics starts manufacturing Hisense AC and TV in Bangladesh

The announcement came at a press conference held at Fair Electronics Smart Plaza in Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, with Fair Group Director Mutassim Daiaan in the chair. Photo: Courtesy

Fair Electronics has announced its collaboration with Hisense, a globally renowned brand, to manufacture air conditioners and televisions of the brand in Bangladesh.

The announcement came at a press conference held at Fair Electronics Smart Plaza in Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka, with Fair Group Director Mutassim Daiaan in the chair.

The company has already started commercial production of Hisense AC and TV manufactured at its factory in Narsingdi from Saturday.

At the press conference, the company also launched sales and marketing for the two new product lines.

Fair Group Director Daiaan said the venture marks a significant milestone in the group's journey. Hisense Corporation's extensive range of consumer electronic products enjoys widespread acclaim worldwide. In Bangladesh, production, marketing, and sales of Hisense TVs and ACs have just started.

"Fair Group aims to gradually expand its collaboration with Hisense to include other product lines of the brand, contributing further to industrialisation and trade development in Bangladesh," Daiaan said.

Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipments in 2023 with a volume of 25.9 million units shipped in the global marketplace, according to a report by the Chinese market research firm AVC Revo.

Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the world's top 5 TV brands, says the report.

Mutassim Daiaan further said Hisense was a prominent partner in major sporting events such as the Fifa World Cup 2022 and Uefa Euro 2020, and it continues this tradition by being an official partner of Uefa Euro 2024 to be held in Germany.

At the event, Fair Electronics, under the leadership of Mutassim Daiaan, pledged its support to football enthusiasts in Bangladesh through various initiatives.

Senior officials from Hisense Corporation, including Wong Enlien Jason and Liu Jiansheng Lui, as well as Fair Group's Chief Marketing Officer Mohammed Mesbahuddin also addressed the press conference.

Among others, Chief Financial Officer of the group Kazi Nasir Uddin, Head of Supply Chain Arifur Rahman, Head of Business Strategy Rayan Rahman, Head of Communication and Corporate Philanthropy Hasnain Khurshed, Head of Marketing JM Taslim Kabir, and Director of Fair Solutions Ltd Khandaker Hafiz Al Asad were present.