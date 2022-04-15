Samsung, Fair Electronics holds art campaign for special children

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Samsung, Fair Electronics holds art campaign for special children

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 10:41 am
Eminent cultural personality Subarna Mostafa MP joined the art camp. (Photo: Collected)
Eminent cultural personality Subarna Mostafa MP joined the art camp. (Photo: Collected)

Samsung and Fair Electronics held an art campaign for special children under the supervision of Nabiha Raida Foundation on Tuesday marking Pahela Baishakh.

A total of 19 children hailing from 5 organisations – Proyash Special Educational Institution, Society for Welfare of Autistic Children, Keraniganj School for the Intellectually Handicapped and Autistic, Hope Autism Center and Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh - participated in the event, reads a press release.

All the participants were declared winners and received accolades for their accomplishments.

The event was held at Samsung Flagship Store, Gulshan Avenue and was inaugurated with a welcome address by Huang Sang Woo, managing director of Samsung Electronics Limited,

Ruhul Alam Al Mahboob, chairman, Fair Group also gave a welcome speech.

Ruhul Alam said during his address that the event was inspired by the works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed.

"These children are our resources. We need to get out of the taboo surrounding them with the joint efforts of all and the Fair Group will continue to work to create jobs for these special children," he added.

Huang Sang-woo said, "Samsung's flagship store has been opened to the public through today's Art Camp. The initiative with these special children is really remarkable. Samsung always works towards social development."

Eminent cultural personalities Subarna Mostafa MP and Afzal Hossain joined the art camp.

Also present were prominent directors Amitabh Reza, Opi Karim and Iresh Jaker.

Download/Print

They spent time with the participants and provided them with encouragement and motivation.

Education

Samsung / Samsung Bangladesh / Fair Electronics / art campaign / Special child

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

23h | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

9m | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos
Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

Chayanat at Ramna to celebrate Pahela Baishakh after 2 years

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh