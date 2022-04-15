Samsung, Fair Electronics holds art campaign for special children

Samsung and Fair Electronics held an art campaign for special children under the supervision of Nabiha Raida Foundation on Tuesday marking Pahela Baishakh.

A total of 19 children hailing from 5 organisations – Proyash Special Educational Institution, Society for Welfare of Autistic Children, Keraniganj School for the Intellectually Handicapped and Autistic, Hope Autism Center and Down Syndrome Society of Bangladesh - participated in the event, reads a press release.

All the participants were declared winners and received accolades for their accomplishments.

The event was held at Samsung Flagship Store, Gulshan Avenue and was inaugurated with a welcome address by Huang Sang Woo, managing director of Samsung Electronics Limited,

Ruhul Alam Al Mahboob, chairman, Fair Group also gave a welcome speech.

Ruhul Alam said during his address that the event was inspired by the works of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed.

"These children are our resources. We need to get out of the taboo surrounding them with the joint efforts of all and the Fair Group will continue to work to create jobs for these special children," he added.

Huang Sang-woo said, "Samsung's flagship store has been opened to the public through today's Art Camp. The initiative with these special children is really remarkable. Samsung always works towards social development."

Eminent cultural personalities Subarna Mostafa MP and Afzal Hossain joined the art camp.

Also present were prominent directors Amitabh Reza, Opi Karim and Iresh Jaker.

They spent time with the participants and provided them with encouragement and motivation.