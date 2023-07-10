Executive Motors launches BMW X1 at Tk99 lakh

Corporates

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 04:15 pm

Executive Motors Limited, the authorised dealer of BMW vehicles in Bangladesh, has launched a new sports activity vehicle (SAV) All-New BMW X1 on Saturday at Tk99 lakh before the value added tax.

Executive Motors held the launching event at the flagship BMW showroom in the capital's Tejgaon-Gulshan Link Road, reads a press statement.

"The third-generation BMW X1 embodies the perfect blend of bigger dimensions and interior space, style, performance, and cutting-edge technology," said Executive Motors Operations Director Ashique Un Nabi.

BMW X1 is powered by a compact 1.5-litre engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology in front-wheel drive. The engine is paired to a 7-speed Steptronic double-clutch transmission, delivering 136 hp and 230 Nm of torque. The SAV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 9.2 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 208 km/h.

Executive Motors, a Meghna Executive Holdings concern, in 2002 started as the first official dealer of a luxury car brand in the country, and later its global competitors Mercedes-Benz and Audi followed through.

In the last two decades, around 1,500 BMW sedans and SUVs were sold in the country while its two other competitors' total more than doubled the national luxury car fleet.

Once peaking at above 100 units, annual BMW sales dropped to 50-60 units during the pandemic in 2020, according to Ashique Un Nabi, and in 2022 it won back its average annual sales of around 80 units.

 

