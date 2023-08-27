Executive Motors introduces first-ever electric vehicle from BMW in Bangladesh

Executive Motors Limited, the authorised distributor of BMW in Bangladesh for over two decades, recently introduced the BMW iX3 M Sport, the first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) from BMW in Bangladesh.

The BMW iX3 M Sport represents a paradigm shift in the realm of sustainable mobility, combining BMW's iconic design language and innovative technologies to deliver an exhilarating, emission-free driving experience, said a press release.

With this revolutionary model, Executive Motors Limited reinforces its commitment to environmental stewardship and brings cutting-edge electric mobility to discerning customers in Bangladesh.

Key Features of the BMW iX3 M Sport:

Electrifying Performance: The BMW iX3 M Sport boasts BMW's advanced electric powertrain, delivering breathtaking performance with instant torque and seamless acceleration. The electric motor is complemented by the M Sport package, adding a touch of sportiness to this environmentally-conscious vehicle.

Elegant Design: As expected from BMW, the iX3 M Sport exhibits an elegant and dynamic design, emphasizing aerodynamic efficiency and distinct M Sport styling cues. Its athletic stance and premium detailing set new standards in the luxury EV segment.

Long-Range Capability: Equipped with a high-capacity battery, the iX3 M Sport offers an impressive electric range, enabling drivers to embark on extended journeys without compromise.

Intuitive Technology: The BMW iX3 M Sport is equipped with the latest innovations in automotive technology, including a user-friendly infotainment system, advanced driver-assistance features, and seamless connectivity options.

Sustainable Materials: Sustainability remains at the core of BMW's vision, and the iX3 M Sport reflects this commitment with its use of eco-friendly materials throughout the vehicle's interior and production process.

Ashique Un Nabi, director of operation at Executive Motors Limited, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are immensely proud to introduce the BMW iX3 M Sport, the first-ever BMW Electric Vehicle in Bangladesh. This marks a pivotal moment for both the BMW brand and our valued customers here. With our longstanding history of representing BMW in Bangladesh, Executive Motors Limited is dedicated to pioneering sustainable automotive solutions, and the iX3 M Sport perfectly embodies this dedication."

He further added, "The entire world is experiencing an electric vehicle revolution, which will eventually supplant automobiles that run on fossil fuels. In keeping with that, Executive Motors Limited began the iX3's journey within the entire country. The vehicle maintains BMW's performance, technology, and tradition while promoting for a cleaner and better environment in our nation. Additionally, Executive Motors Limited will install BMW standard charging stations at 16 locations across the nation for the convenience of customers, which will mark an important milestone for the nation's journey of electric vehicles."

Executive Motors Limited unveiled the BMW iX3 M Sport at their showroom in Tejgaon, where customers can explore the exceptional features and reserve their own electric masterpiece.

Established in 2003, Executive Motors Limited has been the exclusive authorised importer and distributor of BMW vehicles in Bangladesh. Over the years, they have earned a distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing top-notch sales and after-sales services. The introduction of the BMW iX3 M Sport further solidifies its dedication to innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector.