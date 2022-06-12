Energypac celebrates World Environment Day

Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) has recently undertaken various programmes across the country centering the World Environment Day 2022.

The programmes at G Gas LPG Plant, Khulna, G Gas Satellite Plant 101, Rupganj, and Energypac Industrial Park G-6, Gazipur, will be held with an aim to maintain the ecological balance while promoting environmental sustainability and contributing to environmental development, said a press release.

This year's theme for World Environment Day was "Only one earth & living sustainably in harmony with nature." The day has also been celebrated across the world through various events organised officially and privately.

Humayun Rashid, managing director & CEO, Energypac Power Generation Limited, said, "As an organisation committed to environmental sustainability, Energypac Power Generation Limited has been working with utmost responsibility.

"We have carried out cleaning activities in the riverside areas of both our G Gas plants (Khulna's Pasur River and Narayanganj's Shitalakshya River) while also undertaking tree plantation programmes within all our plants as efforts to contribute to maintaining a healthy environmental balance," he added.

At the end of the programme, all the officers and employees of the organisation took part in a brief rally advocating environmental sustainability.