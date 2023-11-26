Empowering minds through research excellence webinar

26 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a bid to foster a culture of research and academic excellence, the EEE Club-Nazrul University is set to host a webinar titled "Research Excellence: A Roadmap for Emerging Scholars."  

The event, organised in collaboration with Nazrul University Skill Development Club and Nazrul University Research Society, is open to all  aspiring scholars and research enthusiasts.

The keynote speaker for this enlightening session is Dr. Md. Eshrat E Alahi, an esteemed academic from Walailak University, Thailand. Dr. Alahi is set to share invaluable insights on the intricacies of selecting a research topic, developing a robust methodology, and effectively translating into a research publication.

The webinar, scheduled for Sunday, November 26, from 07:00 PM to 09:00 PM, will be hosted on the Zoom platform. Notably, the event is not exclusive to engineering students; it is open to individuals from diverse backgrounds with an interest in the research domain.

Presiding over the webinar is Associate Professor and Head of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department, Kazi Md. Shahiduzzaman. His presence adds significant academic weight to the event, ensuring a thoughtful and engaging discussion on the nuances of research excellence.

Attendees can expect to gain knowledge not only on the technical aspects of research but also on the broader aspects of publication and dissemination of research findings. They can also learn how to select a topic, how to start research, how to publish and other all research related procedures from the expertise.

The EEE Club-Nazrul University encourages all interested individuals to mark their calendars for this illuminating event, which promises to be a stepping stone for aspiring scholars and a source of inspiration for those who are already immersed in the world of academia. The collaboration with Nazrul University Skill Development Club and Nazrul University Research Society further enhances the event's reach and impact, solidifying its place as a significant initiative in the academic calendar.

As the world grapples with complex challenges, the importance of research in finding innovative solutions becomes increasingly evident. The "Research Excellence: A Roadmap for Emerging Scholars" webinar is poised to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to contribute meaningfully to the academic landscape and beyond.

