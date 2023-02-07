Construction on weak land making Dhaka more vulnerable to earthquakes

Bangladesh

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

Construction on weak land making Dhaka more vulnerable to earthquakes

In case of a disaster, casualties will be higher in areas like Basila where buildings are erected by filling water reservoirs and wetlands

Press Release
07 February, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:22 pm
Construction on weak land making Dhaka more vulnerable to earthquakes

Rapid construction of housing and high-rise infrastructure on weak land without proper study on geological features have been alarmingly increasing the risk of earthquakes and other urban disasters in Dhaka, city planners said at a webinar on Tuesday.

"The soils of the east and west sides of Dhaka, where rapid urbanisation took place in the last two decades, are not compatible with urbanisation at all. So the areas became more vulnerable to earthquakes," said Md Mahfuzul Haque, professor of geological sciences at Jahangirnagar University.

In case of disaster, casualties will be higher in areas like Basila where buildings are erected by filling water reservoirs and wetlands, he said at the event, titled "Topography and Subsurface Geology of Dhaka City: Implications in Urban Planning", organised by the Department of Urban and Regional Planning of Jahangirnagar University.

"The depth of Dhaka's surface soils hovers between five and eighteen metres. The risk of disasters has been on the rise as the endurance of soils is not studied properly before building construction," he added.

If the root problem is not addressed, no measures cannot help, believe the professor and added that several projects have been taken to fix the waterlogging problem in Chattogram but they are unlikely to bear fruits as geological features have not been taken into consideration there.

"Codes and other laws are not being followed in the construction of buildings. Moreover, urbanisation is taking place randomly with pressure from influential groups," said Adil Muhammad Khan, professor of The Urban and Regional Planning Department.

"Although some people benefit temporarily, all will face nature's revenge, as we have seen in the recent floods in Sylhet," he added.

They also said paying due importance to the nature of the soil, height of the ground, and geological features in urban planning can significantly reduce the risks of urban disasters in Bangladesh.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, also known as Rajuk, with its Urban Resilience Project has outlined the ideal way of land development taking into account the nature of the soil and geological features of Dhaka, noted Professor Akhtar Mahmud of the same department and urged all to comply with it for sustainable development.

Former chairman of the department Professor AKM Abul Kalam said apart from adopting a comprehensive plan for the preparation for urban disasters, following the building codes is a must.

He urged the authorities concerned to effectively implement the National Building Code at the earliest.

Top News

Earthquake / construction / webinar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

2h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

13h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

12h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

11h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

11h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case