BEZA organises webinar on Investment opportunities in Bangladesh

Industry

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 07:09 pm

BEZA organises webinar on Investment opportunities in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) organised an online seminar titled "Investment Opportunities in Economic Zones in Bangladesh" jointly with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Japan and UNIDO ITPO Tokyo.

The seminar provided the latest facts and figures on the economic and business conditions and investment opportunities in economic zones in Bangladesh with various incentives including tax exemption.

Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed in his welcome remarks invited Japanese companies to take the opportunity to invest in economic zones in Bangladesh. Yuko Yasunaga, head of UNIDO ITPO Tokyo greeted all the participants on the virtual platform and appreciated their positive inclination regarding investment in Bangladesh citing his recent fruitful visit to Dhaka.

Mohammad Hasan Arif, joint secretary and general manager, BEZA presented on "Investment Opportunities in Economic Zones in Bangladesh" and elaborately discussed what BEZA is offering along its path to planned industrialisation.

Chiharu Tagawa, assistant to general manager of Overseas Industrial Park Department, Sumitomo Corporation delivered presentation on the Project Outline of Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (Japanese Economic Zone) explaining their journey of establishing country's first Government to Government (G2G) economic zone.

Yuji Ando, country representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Dhaka exhibited information on "Latest Business Environment in Bangladesh".

Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of BEZA in his closing remarks said that the Government of Bangladesh is highly committed in augmenting investment from Japan. He mentioned that operating in Bangladesh would provide an access to a large domestic market as well as nearby mega markets like India and ASEAN countries.

The BEZA executive chairman stated that the OSS centre is catering investors with equipped facilities. He said, global brands have trusted BEZA for their investment and this endeavor should continue.

The executive chairman mentioned that BEZA is known for proactive approach towards facilitating investors with business ideas, investment needs and simplified services.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun said that the country is opening its sectors to all potential investors of Japan and earnestly seeking their cooperation in the most astounding growth market of South East Asia.

Nearly 200 participants from different research organisations, consultancy firms, investors and agencies attended the program, revealing the enthusiasm and confidence that has been entrusted on Bangladesh.

