Elite Paint strikes deal with Transocean Coatings

Elite Paint and Chemical Industries Ltd, the oldest and leading local paint company in Bangladesh, joins hands with Transocean Coatings to manufacture internationally certified high performance industrial and marine coatings in Bangladesh.

A signing ceremony has taken place on 4 December, 2021 at the Chattogram office of Elite Paint between Elite Paint's Board of Directors and Kees Zaal, global general manager of Transocean Coatings, reads a press release.

Feroz Ahmed, chairman, Salim Ahmed, vice-chairman, Shajir Ahmed, director, Rabez Ahmed, director, Mozahar Hossain, director (operation), Md Imranul Kabir, director (corporate sales) and Mohammad Morad Hossain, CHRO & board secretary were present on this occasion.

Transocean Coatings, the Netherlands-based association with the famous "smiling dolphin" as itss trademark has a strong presence in 60 countries all across the globe with a strong focus on marine, protective and industrial coatings.

In view of this collaboration, Elite paint will be entitled to manufacture locally 250 global standard marine, protective & industrial coatings certified by renowned class certifying societies.

In addition, Transocean Coatings are being used very reliably by international companies such as Shell & Petronas for decades.

As a first step towards this journey, Elite Paint will start manufacturing of the class certified primers, tie coats and antifouling products for the underwater parts of the ocean going vessels from the Quarter2 (Q2) of 2022.

Transocean Coating will also help Elite Paint to build-up world class service support for the specialised coating segments in Bangladesh.