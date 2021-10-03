Elite Paint recognised with BestBrand status

Elite Paint and Chemical Industries Ltd has been recognised in "The Economic Times Best Brands 2021- Bangladesh Edition" in an event organised by The Economic Times.

The recognition is based on the company meeting the parameters that were defined for the research by a third party, said a press release.

"We would like to thank you for your support over the years in making Elite Paint and Chemical Industries Ltd., a leading national paint brand," the company said.

Director of Elite Paint and Chemical Industries Ltd Director Sajir Ahmed conveyed his gratitude to all dealers, painters, contractors, engineers, architects, interior designers, and all stakeholders for their continuous support and help to achieve The Economic Times "Best Brands" 2021