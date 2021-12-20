Grameenphone teams up with former employees-led startups to modernise its finance management

Focusing on adopting new technologies, digitalisation, and standardising finance processes, two companies will support Grameenphone in modernising its financial and cash management system under the partnership

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Grameenphone has recently partnered with former employee-led startups "DigiPro Solutions" and extended its scope of operations with existing partner "ReCom Consulting" in order to facilitate the tech service leader's Finance & Accounting (F&A) control and operation, digital & postpaid collection, channel collection, and other tasks.  

A signing ceremony was held at GP House in the capital in this regard where Jens Becker, chief financial officer of Grameenphone, Md Sudipto Salehin, director of ReCom Consulting, and Md Soebul Islam, managing director of DigiPro Solutions, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Grameenphone's CFO, Jens Becker said, "Grameenphone finance always strives to keep up with the world-class benchmark which led us to transform the organisation into a low-touch digital function and also to put the transactional processes to the right place. I am happy that we partnered with our skilled former employee-led startups as it will increase our agility and efficiency.  With the right skills and agile mindset, these startups will support our journey of modernising and adapting digital process management."

Focusing on adopting new technologies, digitalisation, and standardising finance processes, two companies will support Grameenphone in modernising its financial and cash management system under the partnership.

It will include digital and postpaid collection, channel collection, MFS operations collection, institutional collection, cash management, fixed asset management, revenue accounting, financial accounting, and reporting.      

Syed Tanvir Husain, chief human resources officer of Grameenphone said, "At Grameenphone, consistent evolution of work modalities is what keeps us reaching out for further excellence. The startups are bringing in whole new energies in the sector, and we are happy to engage such fresh energy into our operations to run our logistics more efficiently and in a timely manner."

Md Soebul Islam, managing director of DigiPro Solutions said, "It is a wonderful opportunity to work with Grameenphone. We believe in making the most of available time and resources through the maximum possible process optimisations. We are confident that we have the calibre to offer the company their desired growth momentum to get future-ready."

Khandoker Atiqur Rahman, managing director of ReCom said, "Achieving a growth mindset and supporting the strategic ambition is very important for a leading organisation like Grameenphone, to streamline their services to serve the customers to total satisfaction. I hope the partnerships will create better prospects for all the organisations and stakeholders involved."

Both organisations will start their services from 1 January, 2022 onward.

