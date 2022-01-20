'Pathao Points' can now be redeemed on SWAP

Pathao Limited, a leading digital services provider of the country, has recently signed an exclusive deal with C2B & C2B2C marketplace, SWAP, at the headquarters of Pathao in Gulshan 2 in the capital.

This agreement allows all Pathao users to redeem their loyalty programme Pathao Points to gain up to 15% extra cash on selling price or exchange of smartphones, laptops, gadgets in SWAP, said a press release.

Furthermore, the higher tier users will be able to enjoy greater offers.

Also, Pathao loyalty programme users can enjoy this lucrative offer in all the Livewire outlets throughout the country.

This deal was signed in the presence of Pathao's Marketing & PR Director, Sayeda Nabila Mahbub, and chief operating officer of SWAP, Tonmoy Saha.

Other senior officials from both companies were present at the signing ceremony as well.

Pathao users can enjoy this offer until 30th June 2022. Moreover, the Pathao hotline will be open to resolving any complaints that customers might report during the redemption of Pathao Points.

The loyalty programme of Pathao has created an attractive privilege for its regular users to enjoy lucrative discounts from different popular brands along with Pathao services.