Radiant Pharma inks deal with ABC Ltd to construct industrial complex

A contract for construction of industrial complex has been signed between Radiant Pharmaceuticals and ABC Ltd on Sunday (12 December).

Lt Gen Sina Ibn Jamali (Retd), director, Radiant Pharmaceuticals Limited and Engr Nashid Islam, director, ABC Limited, signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Along with others, Chairman of Radiant Pharma, Nasser Shahrear Zahedee and senior management members of Radiant Pharma and ABC were psresent in the signing ceremony.