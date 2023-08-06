EEE, textile, architecture departments of SEU organises freshers' reception, orientation

Freshers' reception and orientation programme of the newly admitted students of Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department (EEE), Textile and Architecture for Summer Semester 2023 under the School of Science & Engineering (SSE) of Southeast University (SEU) was held on 6 August at the SEU Multipurpose Hall, Permanent Campus Tejgaon, Dhaka.

Dr. Shamsul Alam, state minister, Ministry of Planning, was present as the chief guest. Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of SEU chaired the program while K M Khalid, state minister, Ministry of Cultural Affairs, was present in the programme as special guest.

Rezaul Karim, chairman, Board of Trustees, Southeast University Trust attended the programme as guest of honour. Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd), Registrar of SEU welcomed the newly enrolled students. Prof. ABM Faroque, dean of SSE introduced respective faculty members to the students. Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT also spoke on the occasion.

Among others; chairmen of the departments, faculty members, officials, newly enrolled students and their guardians were also present in the programme.