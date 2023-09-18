EBL wins Visa Excellence Awards in 4 categories

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) has won Visa Excellence Awards in four categories at the Visa Leadership Conclave – 'Towards a Cashless, Smart Bangladesh 2023', held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka recently.

The accolades were awarded to EBL for their Excellence in E-commerce Acquiring, Excellence in Cybersource-Payment Gateway, Excellence in Co-brand Cards, and Excellence in Cross-Border Payments, reads a press release.

Ali Reza Iftekhar received the awards from Planning Minister MA Mannan.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of EBL, said, "Visa Excellence Awards underscore our commitment to excellence in the banking and financial service sector and solidifies our position as a leader in the industry."

Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director, Payment System Department, Bangladesh Bank; Soumya Basu, Visa Country Manager – Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan were present at the award ceremony.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services; and Tasnim Hussain, head of Cards and other senior executives from EBL also attended the program.

