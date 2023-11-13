EBL, Unilever sign payroll banking deal

13 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Syeda Durdana Kabir, Human Resources Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) signed a payroll banking agreement at UBL head office in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy
M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, Eastern Bank PLC. (EBL) and Syeda Durdana Kabir, Human Resources Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) signed a payroll banking agreement at UBL head office in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) and Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Company, have signed a payroll banking agreement at the UBL Head Office in the city. 

Under the agreement, UBL employees will enjoy preferential banking services including dual-currency debit cards, loan facilities, and others from EBL.UBL will also enjoy EBL Connect, a digital portal, to pay seamless automated salary as well as carry out corporate payments conveniently round the clock, reads a press release. 

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and Head of Retail and SME Banking, EBL and Syeda Durdana Kabir, Human Resources Director, UBL signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. 

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking; Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business; Nahid Farzana, Head of Payroll Banking from EBL, and Amira Al Muktadir, Head of Financial Controls of UBL  were present among others on the occasion.

Ahmed Shaheen, Additional Managing Director, EBL  said, "This collaboration with Unilever Bangladesh Limited underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled banking solutions to our clients. We are committed to enhancing the financial well-being of Unilever employees."

"The strategic alliance not only promises financial convenience but also signals a deeper integration of services to meet the evolving needs of the workforce", he added.
 

