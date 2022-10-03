Eastern Bank signs agreement with Parkway Hospitals

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) priority customers and top-tier cardholders can enjoy special privileges on healthcare services offered by all the hospitals of Parkway Group (Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital and Parkway East Hospital) in Singapore.

Syed Zulkar Nayen, Head of Business, EBL and Zahid Hassan Khan, Director, Parkway Hospitals Bangladesh Office are seen exchanging documents after signing an agreement to this effect in Dhaka recently, reads an official press release.

EBL Head of Alternate Channels and Payroll Banking Rabi Sankar Parial, Head of Bancassurance, Student Banking and Retail Propositions Md Bin Mazid Khan; Neshat Fahmed Bhuiya, Assistant Manager, Parkway Hospitals Bangladesh Office were present among others on the occasion.