Dilwar H Choudhury reelected Bank Asia audit committee chairman

Dilwar H Choudhury has recently been re-elected as Bank Asia Board of Directors Audit Committee Chairman in its 473rd meeting.

In the last leg of his career, he was the managing director (CC) of City Bank, reads a press release.

Choudhury had been a career banker with 35 years of work experience in eight different countries which are spread over a multicultural situation in Asia, Africa and Europe.

His most significant career exposure transpired while managing and operating three full-fledged banking operations as Chief Executive Officer in Turkey, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He was also a banking consultant for KPMG, Dhaka during 2004-2005.

Currently, Choudhury pursues a freelance career in Merger & Acquisition (M&A), Organisational Development and Credit Portfolio Audit of banks.