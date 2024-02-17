Dilshad Ahmed appointed as independent director of Peoples Insurance Company

Dilshad Ahmed has been appointed as an independent director of Peoples Insurance Company Limited.

His selection came during the 431st board meeting today of the organisation, where the Board of Directors recognised his exemplary credentials and contributions to the business landscape, reads a press release.

Dilshad, a distinguished graduate with a post-graduate degree in applied Mathematics from Chittagong University, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. As the founder and CEO of Ahmed Enterprise, he has established himself as a dynamic client and stakeholder relationship builder, providing state-of-the-art advertising solutions and facilitating successful product and service launches.

His outstanding leadership and business acumen have propelled Ahmed Enterprise into the ranks of Bangladesh's top ten agencies, earning national recognition in 2006. Moreover, Ahmed has demonstrated his global reach by organising numerous international business conferences, attracting participants from over 35 countries worldwide.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dilshad Ahmed is deeply involved in community service and education. He serves as the member secretary of the trustee board of Global Scholar School and College. Additionally, he has contributed to the arts as a former board member of District Shilpokola Academy, Chattogram, a National Institute of fine and performing Arts under the Government of Bangladesh.

Furthermore, Dilshad's commitment to humanitarian causes has been recognised by Rotary International, where he has been honored as a PHF (Paul Harris Fellow).